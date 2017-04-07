4Reasons to Write articles Obesity and fast-food images

The impact of food advertising on childhood obesity

Date: 2017-04-07 05:45

Red, itchy, and scaly skin? Discover common skin conditions like psoriasis, rashes, and more in the collection of medical photos.

/NEJMsa066082 - New England Journal of Medicine

According to the . Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), convenience is a major factor in American's food choices today. In general, people are consuming more ready-made foods away from home in quick-service, restaurant-type environments, or low-cost, easily prepared meals to cook at home.

Dr. Sharma's Obesity Notes | Views and news on obesity

Most of all, let your kids know you love them no matter what their weight and that you want to help the whole family be happy and healthy.

Obesity in Thailand: Behold the - Bruce Bickerstaff

The findings considered other risk factors for obesity and diabetes, including age, sex , race, drinking, smoking , physical activity , daily calories , and how many times a week people ate fast food.

As kids are consuming less milk, kids are also gulping down the equivalent of nearly three 67-ounce cans of soda per day. High-fructose corn syrup that is used to sweeten many soft drinks is often blamed for its contribution to childhood obesity, though recent research suggests that high-fructose corn syrup gets a bad rap.

People who ate breakfast daily fared best. Compared to people who ate breakfast three or fewer times per week, they were:

People who ate breakfast at least four to six times per week also did well. Compared to people who ate breakfast no more than three times per week, they were:

Obesity is bad news for both body and mind. Not only can it make someone feel tired and uncomfortable, carrying extra weight puts added stress on the body, especially the bones and joints of the legs. As they get older, kids and teens who are overweight are more likely to develop diabetes and heart disease.

'Children who rely on fast foods may tend to have parents who do not have the means, desire or time to purchase or prepare healthy foods at home,' Popkin said. 'This is really what is driving children's obesity and what needs to be addressed in any solution.'



FDA. How to Understand and Use the Nutrition Facts Label.

http:///food/labelingnutrition/consumerinformation/