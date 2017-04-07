Karyn Brown *SAMPLE COVER LETTER* DO NOT COPY OR USE WORD

4Reasons to Write articles Sample cover letter for referral resume

Q: So, What is a Cover Letter?

A: A Cover Letter is a Document which is to be sent along with your Resume. A Professional and Well Written Cover Letter Briefs about your Yourself, Your Qualifications and Why you should be considered for the Job. The biggest thing here is 8775 WHY YOU SHOULD BE CONSIDERED FOR THE JOB? 8776 .

The purpose of your CV Resume is to convince a potential employer that you're an outstanding candidate who will make positive contributions to the company. The first impression they have about you is going to be based on what they read. That's why it's important to sell yourself as best as you can. This way you can improve your chances of getting that all important interviews for the graduate job you are after, the dream job you’ve been chasing, or the big career move you're planning on making.

Q: Why Cover Letter?

A: For a Job Application, A HR Recruiter will receive Thousand 8767 s of Applications. It 8767 s a Known fact that HR Recruiter 8767 s spend only 65-85 Seconds to look at your Profile. He 8767 ll not be able to read everything mentioned in your resume within those 65-85 seconds. So he 8767 ll just screen your resume. If you haven 8767 t presented yourself in a effective Manner then your Resume or CV will go to the Dust Bin/Trash Can. So You Just have these 85 Seconds to Impress the Recruiter. This is where Cover Letter can be a Big Asset for you.

Now I am working as Branch Manager for largest car rental company Hertz in Los Angeles. I would like to change area of business and I want to back to information technology area. I am a big fan of Apple products and it's technological and design domination and it is the main reason for my application for job in your company.

I am experienced professional in branch management area. I have wide professional knowledge and experiences on job position Branch manager in information technology, telecommunication, fast-food or banking sector.

