Date: 2017-04-07

This enables us to interchange the members of an equation whenever we please without having to be concerned with any changes of sign. Thus,

Exponents are supported on variables using the ^ (caret) symbol. For example, to express x 7 , enter x^7. Note: exponents must be positive integers, no negatives, decimals, or variables. Exponents may not currently be placed on numbers, brackets, or parentheses.

Solving the Equation: The Variables for Women’s Success in

We all hold gender biases, shaped by stereotypes in the wider culture , that affect how we evaluate and treat one another. Several findings detailed in the report shed light on how these stereotypes and biases harm women in engineering and computing.

Since each equation obtained in the process is equivalent to the original equation, -8 is also a solution of 7x + 6 = x - 7. In the above example, we can check the solution by substituting - 8 for x in the original equation

The solution of the original equation is the number -8 however, the answer is often displayed in the form of the equation x = -8.

One study ask science faculty to evaluate résumés that were identical except for the candidates 8767 names. The researchers found that scientists were more likely to choose a male candidate over an identical female candidate for a hypothetical job opening at a lab. Both female and male scientists also offered a higher salary to the male candidate and were more willing to offer him mentoring opportunities.

If both members of an equation are divided by the same (nonzero) quantity, the resulting equation is equivalent to the original equation.

To solve an equation, we use the addition-subtraction property to transform a given equation to an equivalent equation of the form x = a, from which we can find the solution by inspection.

In less than 65 years, the United States will need million more engineers and computing professionals. We simply can 8767 t afford to ignore the perspectives or the talent of half the population.

