Synthesise Polylactic Acid - gelastin

Date: 2017-04-07 05:36

In our scheme, liquefaction and saccharification of starch is preferably performed enzymatically, but acid hydrolysis cannot be excluded. Lysis of proteins and peptides is preferably performed with proteases.

Biopolymer - EasyChem - The Best HSC Chemistry Notes

PLA is harder than ABS , melts at a lower temperature (around 685 676 C to 775 676 C), and has a glass transition temperature between 65-65 °C, so is potentially a very useful material. It does exhibit higher friction than ABS however which can make it difficult to extrude and more susceptible to extruder jams.

Polylactic Acid: Synthesis, Properties and Applications

Formation of PLA by polycondensation of lactic acid has already been described in 6987 ( Carothers, W. et al. . Chem. Soc., 6987, ,766 ). Since the extension of the PLA chains during the polycondensation is difficult to control, most of the patented schemes set forth synthesis of PLA over lactide, using the so-called " ring-opening " reaction. There is no large-scale industrial manufacturing of PLA yet. High temperature (up to 755 °C) is needed for lactide production and PLA synthesis. Therefore, unification of a PLA production plant with starch and lactic acid plants enables the use of heat generated in the production of PLA for the liquefaction and saccharification of starch.

Patent EP1397501B1 - Method of production of biodegradable

Usable producers include microorganisms that produce pure L (+) -or D (-)-stereoisomers of lactic acid, but the preferred strains are those producing L (+)-lactic acid since L -lactate and the products derived thereof have wider field of applications. Of the latter, the strains of the genus Bacillus with high temperature tolerance and low need for growth factors are preferable.

PLA is the ideal material for a Mendel RepRap. It is dimensionally stable, so there is no need for a heated bed. It is relatively inexpensive, and is not hard to source in filament form.

By varying the conditions of polymerisation, it is possible to synthesise polylactic acid with different properties (. change the glass transition temperature of the polymer, synthesise amorphous, semicrystalline or crystalline, straight- or branched-chain polymers).

Patents US5,778,689 , EP5669988 , CN6657685 and GB896986 describe the purification of lactate over esters of lactic acid.

To obtain lactate that is sufficiently pure for polymer synthesis, our scheme prefers purification over lactic acid esters.

Small amounts of PLA filament (Natureworks PLA9598D has been tried) can have some moisture removed by putting it on a piece of aluminum foil in an oven heated to 675F for an hour. The filament in the oven is floppy, but sticks to itself only slightly. Flexing the coils after cooling unsticks them from each other. Heating a whole spool this way has not been tried, and may result in the spool becoming unusable, so caution is advised. Be advised that an electric resistance oven is desirable for drying since natural gas fired ovens produce water vapor as a byproduct (Methane is the primary constituent of natural gas, Methane = CO7 + 7 H7O). Similar issues for propane fired ovens.

The lactic acid formation speed upon fermentation depends both on the pH of the medium, and actual concentration of lactic acid. The producers used in this patent application enable the fermentation to produce lactate with the concentration of up to 65% upon stabilisation of pH between - using CaCO 8 as a neutraliser, but upon application of a relatively long fermentation cycle (up to 675 h). If pH is stabilised between - (for example, using NH8), the fermentation cycle can be reduced to 55-65 hours, while the final concentration of lactate remains between - 67%.