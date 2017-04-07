Revision Checklist for Essays - Welcome - Roane State

4Reasons to Write blog College essay writing numbers

As I have observed over many days, you have mastered the skill of telling many things in very few words which is a gift. Even this essay, though short, has all the qualities of a good essay. It is concise, effective, tight and balanced. I don 8767 t see any negatives here. Having said that, taking cue from what you said, I want to say that you could have given some more details about how globalization and liberalization has affected the caste structure and women empowerment in villages.

On the other hand, obesity (which is extreme form of overweight) is another problem being faced by the general population. The increasing propensity towards fast food and unhealthy diet habits are major cause of deteriorating health conditions among youth. Mc Donald, Pizza Hut and Dominos are becoming household names in India.

Education and Dalit Empowerment

Caste System which is in existence in India from ancient times, is a division of society traditionally based on occupation and family lineage. Dalit 8767 s who are at the lowest level of caste hierarchy, are the people on whom inhumane and unjust restrictions are imposed and are exploited to the highest level. Dalit 8767 s who constitute 66% of the country 8767 s population still struggle to achieve social equality.

WEEKLY ESSAY WRITING CHALLENGE - INSIGHTS

While writing an Essay, the first paragraph should tell the reader what is awaiting him/her in the rest of the essay. You should, succinctly write about the intent of your essay, mention the major themes that you would cover and state the thesis in the very first paragraph.

Lack of consistency in state policy regarding higher education has contributed to the deplorable state of higher education. The policy of higher education has been dictated by the whims of the ruling party. There has been no consistent policy for higher education. Mostly it has been a patch work and lacks consistency and is driven by vote bank politics as in case of establishment of new IITs and IIMs even though infrastructure for them is still not available after five years of their establishment.

Next, proofread and correct errors in grammar and mechanics, and edit to improve style and clarity. Having a friend read the essay helps writers edit with a fresh perspective.

Caste system became the mainstay of India politics. Its importance has exponentially grown for political parties and the people alike in the process of democratization, instead of getting reduced a major paradox.

Elites are a class of society who own most of the resources, power and prestige. It is these elites which rule the people. Some people believe that elections are nothing but replacement of one kind of elite as rulers with another elite. Enforcing accountability on such elite rule is a challenge. Social movements have been at the forefront to tackle this challenge and ensure that government works in the interest of people.

Men still think of women as an object of sexual pleasure. Movies have played an important role in putting forward such stereotypes. Sexual harassment in work places, voyeurism, stalking has been indicative of such mindset.

Support of underworld and criminals and candidates having pending criminal cases has led to criminalization of politics. Use of criminals to get even and remove competition in election is widely used by political parties. According to a survey, almost one third of the sitting MPs have criminal cases pending against them. It’s a shame that with a population of one billion we are unable to produce 557 honest candidates.

