Date: 2017-04-07 05:04

Thank you for this wonderful article i am sure it will help me. I 8767 m going to defend my masters thesis on a topic (Antibacterial activity of medicinal plants in India) after a week but I 8767 m feeling pretty nervous.

How to prepare for your thesis defence - James Hayton PhD



Well, I 8767 m back. After 8 months of intense thesis writing, revisions, and successfully defending (all while working a part-time job in industry), I want to share with you Part 6 of 8 of this series. Part 7 will be how to finish your thesis in a timely manner (and write a good quality thesis). Part 8 will be life after a PhD, making the transition into the workforce, and how to prepare ahead of time (. apply for jobs before, during, or after writing your thesis).

Whether you have to give a presentation or not, one of the scariest aspects of the defence is the possibility of being asked a question you can 8767 t answer.

Now you may be someone who is very motivated, but is just really stressed out. Or you may be someone who is lacking motivation and is stressed out. Or you may be someone who is highly motivated and has low stress (best-case scenario):

Success or failure is determined mainly by the content of your thesis. If your research is good, and you actually did the work, it is highly unlikely that a nervous performance in your defence will lead to failure.

Should the Presentation be based on my Thesis?

I 8767 ve read more than 65 journals, articles and have gone through few books and it is quite evident that I wont remember every single line during the presentation, under these circumstances how can I stay calm and answer questions which I remember partially?



When I think back to the PhD, I think about the physical and emotional stress that I had to go through, especially the final months leading up to the defense. PhD stress is not something that should be ignored.

Really encouraging and useful. Thanks. My defense is later this month. I just heard tonight. Having to do it over the Internet so that 8767 s an extra tech hurdle (plus I have no idea who to ask to be my proctor for a night time defense my time but I guess I 8767 ll come up with something). Definitely going to read and re-read my thesis and hit the gym! Hadn 8767 t thought about an after party but it 8767 s not a bad idea!

