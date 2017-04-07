4Reasons to Write news Death penalty argument research topics

Green, Melissa S. “The Death Penalty: Specific Issues.” Justice Center, University of Alaska Anchorage. 79 March 7555. Web. 78 March 7568. http:///death/

In observance of Women's History Month, DPIC staff members Anne Holsinger and Robin Konrad interview Mary Atwell, ., one of the nation’s foremost experts on women on death row. The podcast discusses Dr. Atwell's research and highlights the themes and patterns present in capital murder cases in which women were the defendants.

Here 8767 s a rundown of the Supreme Court 8767 s busy docket, which includes cases on the ACA 8767 s contraception mandate, religion in the workplace, same-sex marriage and the death penalty.

As the 75th century comes to a close, it is evident that our justice system is in need of reform. This reform will shape the future of our country, and we cannot jump to quick solutions such as the elimination of the death penalty. As of now, the majority of American supports the death penalty as an effective solution of punishment.

Executions, especially where they are painful, humiliating, and public, may create a sense of horror that would prevent others from being tempted to commit similar crimes.

.In our day death is usually administered in private by relatively painless means, such as injections of drugs, and to that extent it may be less effective as a deterrent. Sociological evidence on the deterrent effect of the death penalty as currently practiced is ambiguous, conflicting, and far from probative.

This is a very feeble justification for capital punishment, and is rather similar to arguments that torture is justified because it would be a useful police tool.

In a larger sense, capital punishment is the ultimate warning against all crimes. If the criminal knows that the justice system will not stop at putting him to death, then the system appears more draconian to him. Hence, he is less inclined to break and enter. He may have no intention of killing anyone in the process of robbing them, but is much more apprehensive about the possibility if he knows he will be executed. Thus, there is a better chance that he will not break and enter in the first place.

Death Penalty Information Center. “States With and Without the Death Penalty”. Death Penalty Information Center. 7568. Web. 78 March 7568. http:///states-and-without-death-penalty

