Writing skills practice | LearnEnglish Teens

Date: 2017-04-07 04:50

86. xa5 Describe the perfect day. xa5 Put in as many details as you can. xa5 Make it a possible day, not a "dream day."



89. xa5 Write about the time as a child you played in one of the following: treehouse, a cornfield, a construction site, a junkyard, an abandoned house or barn, a stream, a cemetery, a swamp, a pasture, railroad tracks.



659. xa5 Name and describe a teacher who made a difference in your life. xa5 What did that teacher do that was so special?



If getting started is the hardest part of the writing process , close behind it (and closely related to it) may be the challenge of finding a good topic to write about.

To help get you thinking, we ve prepared some writing suggestions—more than 955 of them, in fact. But they are only suggestions. Along with some freewriting and brainstorming (and maybe a good long walk), they should inspire you to come up with plenty of fresh ideas of your own.

